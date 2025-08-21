Patrick De Smedt Acquires 12,800 Shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick De Smedt purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 per share, with a total value of £50,048.

Bytes Technology Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 385.80 on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 317.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 563. The stock has a market cap of £933.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.50.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital cut Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 to GBX 470 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 660 to GBX 390 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bytes Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 430.

About Bytes Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.