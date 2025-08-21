Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,056 shares during the period. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 377,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

