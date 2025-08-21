PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

PDFS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a P/E ratio of 963.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 94.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 257.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

