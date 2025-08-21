Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
