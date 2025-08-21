Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$57.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
