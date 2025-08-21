Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Acquires 31 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy acquired 31 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 per share, with a total value of £147.25.

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Susan Davy bought 31 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

LON PNN opened at GBX 508.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.90, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 494.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 475.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 383 and a twelve month high of GBX 643.

Pennon Group ( LON:PNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 650 to GBX 670 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.50.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

