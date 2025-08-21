Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Permex Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Permex Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Permex Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 175.72% and a negative net margin of 1,009.96%.The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

