Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PEY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
