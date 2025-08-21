Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €156.00 ($181.40) and last traded at €155.60 ($180.93). 965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.20 ($180.47).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is €156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

