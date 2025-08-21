Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

