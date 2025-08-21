Piper Sandler Upgrades Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) to Strong-Buy

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

Dayforce Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $67.4860 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Dayforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dayforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dayforce by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Dayforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $12,201,000.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.