PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 282,300 shares, agrowthof28.0% from the July 15th total of 220,500 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PLDT currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
PLDT Stock Performance
PLDT Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.8414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 530.0%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 45.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PLDT by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PLDT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,488,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 227.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 3,217.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Read More
