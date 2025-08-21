PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,392 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.6480 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

