PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Alico, Inc. $ALCO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in Alico by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 130,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alico during the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alico by 76.8% in the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alico by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alico news, Director Henry R. Slack sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $813,822.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,336.67. This trade represents a 37.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alico Stock Performance

ALCO opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.30). Alico had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 355.13%.The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

