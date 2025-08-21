PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 553 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 652,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 149.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

