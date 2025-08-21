PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,472 Shares of Ready Capital Corp $RC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ready Capital by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 341.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 106,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 76.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $3.8550 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

