POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 1,163,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

