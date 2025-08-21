POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 1,163,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.