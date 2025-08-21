Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POR

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 106,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $42.4750 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.