Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 149.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGEN. Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 53,546 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

