Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 10.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Precigen traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.27. 6,747,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,257,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precigen Trading Down 0.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.