Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Premier Stock Down 2.5%

Premier Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PINC opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

