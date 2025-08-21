Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at UBS Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.56. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 198.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Premier by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 155.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

