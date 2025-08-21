Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 236136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Premier Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Premier by 1,069.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.