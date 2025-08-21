Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Scripsamerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Head to Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Scripsamerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Scripsamerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.61% 29.08% 16.19% Scripsamerica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pro-Dex and Scripsamerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scripsamerica 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Scripsamerica.

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Scripsamerica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 2.71 $2.13 million $2.80 15.98 Scripsamerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Scripsamerica.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Scripsamerica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Scripsamerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

