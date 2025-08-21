Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $109.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 779,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

