Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – August 18th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bloom Energy are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use living organisms and molecular biology techniques to develop drugs, therapies, diagnostics, and research tools. Because these firms typically face long R&D cycles, rigorous regulatory approvals, and binary clinical‐trial outcomes, their stock prices tend to be more volatile and risk-intensive—but they also offer the potential for substantial gains if breakthrough innovations reach the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.94. 2,224,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,529. The company has a market capitalization of $365.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.19. 641,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,188. The company has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.02.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE BE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,291. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.04 and a beta of 3.28.

