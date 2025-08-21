Promising Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 18th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Incannex Healthcare are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, processing or support services for cannabis and its derivatives, including medical and recreational marijuana and CBD products. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the cannabis industry. Their market value is driven largely by regulatory changes, legalization trends and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,591,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,637,414. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,817,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,013. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $322.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. 19,921,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,883,098. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

