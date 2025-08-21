Promising Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 18th

Boeing, Soligenix, Rocket Lab, Citigroup, and RTX are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture and support military equipment, weapons systems and security services. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets, procurement policies and geopolitical developments, making them sensitive to shifts in national security priorities and global tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.37. 3,089,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.71. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Soligenix (SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

SNGX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.72. 138,566,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.95. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNGX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,906,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768,176. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $155.77. 1,869,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Featured Articles