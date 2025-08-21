ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of ProPetro worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 398,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $4.6550 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

