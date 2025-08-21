PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,300,000 shares, adropof24.3% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PTC Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $210.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PTC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in PTC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

