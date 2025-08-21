Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,458 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of XPEL worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 308.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.