Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,358 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Our Latest Report on PLAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarun Lal purchased 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $251,955.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,955.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,214.50. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.