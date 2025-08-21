Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 30,643 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,313,630 shares in the company, valued at $41,552,920.20. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $198,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,416.11. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 830,196 shares of company stock worth $11,309,312 over the last three months. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $687.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.