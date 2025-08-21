Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 31,669 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 585,234 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 237,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 390,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Cohu by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 922,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $911.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohu

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.