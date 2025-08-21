Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,775 Shares of Paramount Global $PARA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,879,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,239,000 after buying an additional 136,359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Paramount Global by 156.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 455,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 106.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

View Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.