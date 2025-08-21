Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 54,235 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.9250 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $717.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.12. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%.The company had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

