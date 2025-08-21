Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 753 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average of $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

