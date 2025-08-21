Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $72.3470 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.