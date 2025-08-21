Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Matthews International Corporation $MATW

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Matthews International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Matthews International Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Matthews International Corporation has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.95 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -47.17%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

