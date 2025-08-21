Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 312,556 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 125,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.3270 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

