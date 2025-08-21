Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,633,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 115.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.98.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

