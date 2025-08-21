Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,541 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,229,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $39.0630 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

