Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,744 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $38,663,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $4,409,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $105.0190 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

