Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 20,693 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of PDF Solutions worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 963.48 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $33.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PDF Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

