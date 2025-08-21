Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 31,485 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Core Laboratories worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $10.3350 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $484.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

