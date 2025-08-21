Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,000 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 50,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $2,868,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -187.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

