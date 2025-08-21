Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $27,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $13,438,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,097,000 after buying an additional 248,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 236,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.3070 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.