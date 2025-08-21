Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 119,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.8%

JBSS opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $100.87.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

