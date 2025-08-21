Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.0%

JKHY stock opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

