Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.77 Million Stake in World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of World Acceptance worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 84,803.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $750,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,883. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $389,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,174.02. The trade was a 33.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,983 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.99 and a 12-month high of $177.25.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

